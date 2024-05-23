Portion of University Drive to Close Starting in June

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Preliminary work on University Drive east of the Mississippi River has started already. But come June 3rd, the project gets underway in earnest.

The city of St. Cloud has given notice that University Drive will be closed from Killian Boulevard to 15th Avenue SE for a full utility and street construction project. The street will be closed until late October.

The portion of University Drive from Roosevelt Road to the University Bridge will be a mill and overlay project. That job will be completed under traffic.

