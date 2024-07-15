St. Cloud Intersection to Close Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud intersection will be closed starting Wednesday as part of a larger project.

The intersection of University Drive and Killian Boulevard will close Wednesday as part of the University Drive reconstruction project. The closure coincides with the University Bridge closure which shut down on Friday night.

Both the intersection and the bridge are scheduled to be closed until late July.

