ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's a second chance for artists and members of the community to gather after the Art in the Gardens event was canceled on Thursday because of the unhealthy air quality.

Artist Danielle Dinger has created an alternative art showcase at an indoor venue in downtown St. Cloud.

The event will now be held in the Regency building at 912 West St. Germain Street on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There are limited spaces available for artists. Dinger says there is currently space for about 10 artists to showcase their wares.

For more information, you can email Danielle at danielledinger@gmail.com.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.