The city of Sartell is planning some road construction projects this fall. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON to discuss. Sartell requested money from the State Legislature for infrastructure needs in their medical campus area earlier this year but those dollars were denied. Fitzthum says work still needs to be done so they are planning a mill and overlay of Leander Avenue between September - October. Sartell will also do a mill and overlay of Pine Cone Road South from 2nd Street South to the Heritage roundabout during that same time period.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Need for Improvement

Fitzthum says the money they asked the legislature for was a complete reconstruction of infrastructure in the medical campus area. Since that money wasn't granted a mill and overlay was what they could afford with the money the city has available. Fitzthum says the mill and overlay will patch the project for 5-10 years but Leander Avenue will still need a complete reconstruct at some point.

Grizzly Lane

The Grizzly Lane construction project continues to move ahead. Fitzthum says the lack of rain has allowed for crews to make good progress with the expectation that it will be complete this fall. He says the city also put in a bike path on Heritage Drive.

River Crossing

The River Crossing development has 3 openings for businesses. Fitzthum says Panera Bread will no longer build in one of the spots. He says they had pulled a building permit but have since withdrawn that. Fitzthum says he's excited for other retail or quick serve restaurants to relocate into that development. Sartell does have two new businesses that have opened, Christine's Cheesecakes have relocated from Waite Park to Sartell and Ace High Sports Cards opened earlier this month.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Mill District

The Mill District is currently available to developers. Fitzthum says there is nothing new to report on that but the walking path on the mill site along the river is expected to be open to the public by this fall. He says the completion of the path has taken longer than expected because they needed to make sure it is safe for those that will use it.

Wyndham Garden Inn

The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel in Sartell continues to make progress. Fitzthum says the parking lot appears to be done while the interior of the building continues to be worked on. He says the owners expect an early November opening.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.