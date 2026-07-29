SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A truck driver was hurt when the rig he was driving rolled early Wednesday morning on the interstate.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre in Stearns County. Twenty-six-year-old Bryam Cabrera of Chaska was traveling west when the truck left the road and rolled, landing onto the eastbound lane.

A car being driven by 66-year-old Fred Peterson of Brooten was traveling eastbound and struck the semi.

Cabrera was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Peterson and a passenger in his car were not hurt.