ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids teenager has been charged with cutting down a St. Cloud License Plate Reader camera.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Bradley Smith with one felony count of 1st-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the intersection of 1st Street North and 5th Avenue North on June 24th. Officers arrived to find a sawed-off pole that held the camera and solar panel, still bolted to the ground. Scratches on the pole appeared to be from a red saw blade.

Police were able to find surveillance footage of a white man, later identified as Smith, going into the Runnings store in East St. Cloud at approximately 12:15 p.m. before returning to his vehicle, leaving the parking lot, and heading north on Lincoln Avenue SE.

Court records show a receipt from the store showing the cardholder was Smith and the purchase was for 6-inch red reciprocating saw blades.

Police say footage from the crime scene shows Smith getting out of his vehicle near the intersection just after 12:30 p.m. and walking toward the camera with what appeared to be a power tool. The complaint alleges the camera fell, and Smith hopped a fence, hurried back to his vehicle, and drove off.

Later, Smith allegedly admitted to police that he went to Runnings, bought the saw blades, and cut down the camera.

The damage is estimated at $3,525.

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff