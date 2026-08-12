ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man involved in two armed robberies has pleaded guilty and was sent to prison ahead of his sentencing date.

According to documents filed in Stearns County District Court, 26-year-old Abdiaziz Omar Mohamed pleaded guilty to two separate counts of 1st-degree aggravated robbery and requested an interim commitment to prison ahead of his sentencing later this fall.

Court records show a man contacted St. Cloud Police last November to report he had been robbed during a Facebook Marketplace transaction to sell his PlayStation 5. The victim said he met a man in front of an apartment building in the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North whose account contained a profile picture and was named Abdiaziz Mohamed.

The man said when he went to make the sale, Mohamed took the console, put it under his arm, pulled a handgun, and pointed it at the victim's chest. The victim tried to get the console back, but the complaint says Mohamed threatened to shoot him and then walked away.

The victim took photos of Mohamed and gave them to police, who said they recognized him from previous contacts.

Six days later, an impound lot worker in the 1100 block of 6th Street North reported Mohamed had pulled a gun on him while trying to get his car out of the impound lot without paying the fee.

According to the charges, Mohamed tried to give the attendant less than the required $274 and was denied his vehicle. Court records show he returned and asked to retrieve his cell phone charger and then tried to drive out.

The worker said he tried to secure the gate as Mohamed drove toward him. Mohamed is accused of getting out of his vehicle and trying to shove the man out of the way before going back to his car to retrieve a gun. The victim hid behind a concrete structure and Mohamed left.

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Officers later made a felony traffic stop and arrested Mohamed without incident.

Mohamed pleaded guilty earlier this month and will learn the length of his prison term on October 9th.

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