LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can learn more about an American icon at an annual meeting next month. The Morrison County Historical Society will look at the life of Charles Lindbergh at its annual meeting on September 15th.

The public is invited to hear keynote speaker Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Lacey Fontaine present "Charles Lindbergh: Beyond the Spirit of St. Louis." Fontaine will examine Lindbergh's achievements, the challenges, and controversies that shaped his life beyond the historic 1927 Atlantic flight.

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Fontaine is also the former Programs Curator at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls. Little Falls will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Lindbergh's flight next year as well.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. with a social hour and the presentation at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Weyerhaeuser Museum at 2151 Lindbergh Drive South in Little Falls and is free for the public to attend.

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