Charles Lindbergh House in Little Falls to Reopen July 2

The Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls is set to reopen Friday, July 2.

After closing its doors to visitors last year due to COVID-19, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls is excited to welcome back visitors. To protect the health of visitors, staff and volunteers, the following safety measures have been put in place:

Enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces and providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors

Social distancing encouraged

Recommended postponement of a visit for anyone feeling feeling sick, having flu-like symptoms, or who has been in contact with someone who has recently had COVID-19

The visitor center's exhibits, museum store, and restrooms are open, and tours at the top of every hour during open hours will resume.

The Charles Lindbergh House and Museum takes its name from the American aviator Charles Augustus Lindbergh. Though born in Detroit, MI he spent much of his childhood growing up in Little Falls where he graduated from Little Falls High School. Lindbergh would go on to attend flight school, become a pilot and -- ultimately -- become the first person to complete a solo nonstop transatlantic flight from New York to Paris, France. On March 1, 1932 -- five years after completing his transatlantic flight -- Lindbergh's 28-month old son Charles Jr. was kidnapped in what was called the "Crime of the Century." Over one month later on May 12, Charles Jr.'s body was discovered not far from the Lindbergh's home; a 34-year old German immigrant carpenter Richard Hauptmann was arrested, convicted and sentenced to death by electrocution.

Today, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum shares regular posts related to the life and legacy of Charles Lindbergh at its Facebook page. Visit the website here for more details and to plan your visit.