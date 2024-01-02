Stearns History Museum Offering Special Deal to County Residents

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local museum is celebrating a big anniversary with a special deal for area residents.

The Stearns History Museum has announced that admission will be free for all Stearns County residents in 2024. The museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary in its current location beside Heritage Park this year.

The free admission applies to standard exhibits and was made possible by the Stearns County Board of Commissioners who say they believe it is important for residents to have access to the museum to learn about the rich history of their community. Free admission does not apply to paid programs or events at the museum.

Museum Executive Director Amy Degerstrom says membership and visitor fees are important because they help cover operating costs, but adds they will be making adjustments in the coming months to increase the affordability of and access to those memberships.

The Stearns History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. You can learn more by emailing Degerstrom at executivedirector@stearns-museum.org or by calling the museum at 320-253-8424.

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event