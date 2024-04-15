Stearns County Could Be Adding Park Land in Paynesville

Stearns County has put an application in to acquire 202 acres of park land near the golf course in Paynesville. Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON. He says the location of this potential park is just to the south and west of the golf course toward Lake Koronis. Perske says the property is adjacent to Koronis Hills Golf Course.

Perske says an individual has some property with a conservation easement on it and the county is looking to acquire it. The park would include trails, hiking, and cross country skiing. Perske says it would be a beautiful piece of property that would be preserved for generations to come. He says the county would be very excited to acquire it.

Stearns County is looking for volunteers to help with park trash pickup. Perske says they are also looking for people to watch the goats to make sure they are doing what they should be doing. If you're interested in learning about Stearns County Parks go here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Perske, it is available below.