County Road 75 Bridge Project Completion Timeline

The County Road 75 bridge construction project over the Sauk River in Waite Park continues but it isn't ahead of schedule. Some road construction projects in the state are ahead of schedule due to the unusually warm weather but that doesn't include the County Road 75 bridge project. Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON. He says the bridge project remains on schedule to open at the end of May or early June. Perske indicates the supply issues for materials and the curing time needed will keep the project on it's original schedule.

The Stearns County Park Commission met earlier this week. Perske is on the commission. He indicated they looked at their master plan. He says they conducted surveys of residents to help learn what people would like to see in the parks and on the trails. Perske explains there is interest in expanding trails including the Beaver Island trail. He says trail maintenance is another concern with the Beaver Island, Lake Wobegon and Dairyland trails. Perske says the survey also indicated that there is a shortage of campsites in the county. He says that is not something they provide at the county level but they could encourage private development.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Perske it is available below.