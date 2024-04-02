St. Cloud’s Willoughby to Compete in 2024 BMX World Championship
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's own Alise Willoughby will be racing for another world championship medal next month.
The 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Championships will be held in Rock Hill, South Carolina from May 12th through the 18th. This is the first time the city has held the event since 2017 when Willoughby won her first gold in the Elite Women competition. She earned gold again in 2019 and has also tallied a silver and three bronze medals since 2010.
A total of 27 athletes from the United States will be racing at the event across the Junior, Under-23, and Elite categories. USA Cycling has only two qualifying events remaining before the 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris this summer.
Currently, Willoughby leads the women's ranking chart with 168 points, while Felicia Stancil sits in a distant second place with 56 points.
