Pack the Porches Food Drive Returns to St. Cloud for 14th Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual single-day food drive is happening in central Minnesota on Friday.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is hosting the 14th annual Pack the Porches Food Drive.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Place on Fifth in St. Cloud, and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell. Donations can also be made online at the Catholic Charities website.

All donations will benefit the Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf in St. Cloud. Coborn's will also be matching all donations up to $13,000.

The event is part of the 43rd annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign which runs through April 6th. Catholic Charities says the fight against food insecurity is more important than ever as food shelf visits last year in Minnesota hit a record-breaking 7.5 million.

