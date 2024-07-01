Summer Grant To Help Restock Catholic Charities Food Shelf
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is having a a summer challenge to restock Minnesota food shelves. Through a grant, the organization Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will match donations to Catholic Charities Food Shelf up to $4,000 in the month of July.
Catholic Charities Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says they are seeing an increase of food insecure people in the St. Cloud area and the summer challenge comes at a time when the food shelf needs the help the most. Catholic Charities served over 4,900 people and distributed over 180,000 pounds of food in July of 2023.
Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has helped to fight hunger in Minnesota since 1986 and works to regularly stock and distribute fresh and frozen foods.
