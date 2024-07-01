Summer Grant To Help Restock Catholic Charities Food Shelf

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is having a a summer challenge to restock Minnesota food shelves. Through a grant, the organization Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will match donations to Catholic Charities Food Shelf up to $4,000 in the month of July.

Get our free mobile app

Catholic Charities Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says they are seeing an increase of food insecure people in the St. Cloud area and the summer challenge comes at a time when the food shelf needs the help the most. Catholic Charities served over 4,900 people and distributed over 180,000 pounds of food in July of 2023.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has helped to fight hunger in Minnesota since 1986 and works to regularly stock and distribute fresh and frozen foods.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.