Catholic Charities Senior Dining Program Faces Looming Cuts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands of senior citizens in central Minnesota are losing meal assistance services in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Catholic Charities says funding cuts are forcing them to close the congregate/satellite locations in Howard Lake, Rush City, and Big Lake.

The frozen meal delivery program is also being eliminated in Mora, Brainerd, Willow River, Hinckley, Little Falls, Rush City, Braham, Staples, Princeton, and Long Prairie.

Catholic Charities' funding through the federal Older Americans Act in partnership with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is being cut by $420,000. It translates to more than 108,000 fewer meals for lower-income seniors.

The affected clients have been directed to other food resources like SNAP benefits, local food shelves, alternative senior nutrition providers, and Mom's Meals frozen meal delivery.

In 2023, the Catholic Charities Senior Meal Program served nearly 390,000 meals to just under 5,400 people.

In a statement, Catholic Charities says they "will continue to work with state officials and other entities to continue supporting seniors and their health and quality of life".

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff