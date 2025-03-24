15th Annual Pack the Porches Food Drive on Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities is looking to meet the growing demand for food with their annual Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drive Friday.
Senior Development Officer Diana Arthur says inflation, job losses and other factors are driving up the need for food help in our community...
I think it's definitely important for listeners to know that in 2024, our food shelf, that is located over on Roosevelt, provided more than 2.4-million pounds of food. That equates to over 17,000 people and over 6,000 households.
There are three locations where you can drop off food or money on Friday. From 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will be on hand at Pioneer Place on 5th, St. Cloud Hyundai, and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell.
Coborn's will match all food and fund donations up to $15,000.
If you can't make it out to one of the locations, Arthur says you can donate at the Catholic Charities Food Shelf in person or online at ccstcloud.org.
