New Catholic Charities CEO Settling In

Aaron Fisk has been on the job as Catholic Charities CEO for the past 3 weeks. He joined me on WJON to talk about his goals for the non profit and what they offer the community.

Fisk grew up in western Wisconsin but was born in Stillwater, Minnesota. He earned his undergraduate degree from UW-La Crosse, went to the University of Minnesota law school, met his wife there and decided business was the direction he'd like to go instead of law. Fisk and his wife moved to St. Cloud in 2002. He earned his MBA from St. Cloud State. Fisk worked 10-plus years for Automotive Parts Headquarters before taking a job with Microbiologics where he held numerous roles. He was at Microbiologics for 9 years. Fisk has been on the Catholic Charities board since 2002.

Get our free mobile app

Fisk feels the amount he's learned from his previous positions help him in this new role. He says a big adjustment is going from working with for-profit organizations to a non-profit and how they function. He says Catholic Charities has some very dedicated people with some individuals having spent 30 to 40 years with the non profit.

Catholic Charities in St. Cloud covers 16 counties in Minnesota with 285 employees with the majority of them working in the St. Cloud Metro area. Catholic Charities offers the following services: Food shelf emergency services, foster grandparent program, senior dining meals on wheels, affordable and transitional housing, group homes, behavioral health and day treatment programs. Catholic Charities in St. Cloud is not involved with refugee resettlement. People do not need to be Catholic to receive services from them.

Among Fisk's goals are to determine what are they uniquely good at in this community and how they can become more impactful. He's working with staff to identify their strengths. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Aaron Fisk, it is available below.