Share the Spirit Is Back In St. Cloud For 2023

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Share the Spirit is back to help bring joy to area families this holiday season. Catholic Charities' Share The Spirit program is back for the 2023 holidays.

The program aims to bring gifts to families in need by matching them with individuals wishing to provide them.

Share The Spirit program manager Melissa Blair says by teaming up with local professionals they are able to lift up needy families holidays.

