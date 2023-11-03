St. Cloud Area Toys for Tots Program Now Accepting Donations

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League are once again partnering to help local kids in need this winter.

Donations are now being collected for the 2023 St. Cloud Area Toys for Tots program. Kids ages 6 months to 14 years old who would not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season and live in Eden Valley, Kimball, Rice, Royalton, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Augusta, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Stephen, Waite Park, or Watkins are eligible for the program.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off now through December 8th at various Toys for Tots drop boxes around town. Donations can also be brought to the back loading area at the Catholic Charities Emergency Services building from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Toys should not be left outside the building, as each donation must be collected by a Catholic Charities staff member.

The toys will then be handed out to kids and families on December 14th, 19th and 21st at Catholic Charities. Last year alone, nearly 16,000 toys were distributed and 2,750 children helped.

