Community Challenge Fundraiser Set to Break Records in 2023

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Only halfway through, an annual fundraiser is set to break records if donations keep at their current pace.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation and Stearns Bank National Association have once again teamed up for their annual Community Challenge fundraiser.

Throughout the month of December, people in the community can make donations to the challenge which will be matched up to a certain dollar amount by Stearns Bank. This year, the match amount increased by $50,000 to $150,000.

All of the money raised will go to benefit the Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, and St. Joseph food shelves. As of Wednesday, the challenge had raised over $350,000.

In 2022, the Community Challenge raised more than $665,000. Donations can be sent in the mail or made online. All donations must be received by December 31st.

You can send those donations by mail at the attention "Stearns Bank Community Challenge" to:

Catholic Charities, 911 18th Street North, St. Cloud, MN 56302

St. Cloud Salvation Army, 400 U.S. Highway 10 South, St. Cloud, MN 56304

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 384, St. Joseph, MN 56374

Online donations can be made to Catholic Charities or the Salvation Army.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker