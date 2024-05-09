32nd Annual Stomp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Besides celebrating Mother's Day and the fishing opener people can use this weekend to help the fight against hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding its 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.
All you have to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox this Saturday and your mail carrier will take care of the rest. All food donated in the St. Cloud area stays in the community and helps the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities food shelves.
The U.S. Postal Service says one in six Americans is facing hunger and according to Hunger Solutions Minnesota, more than 7.5 million Minnesotans used food shelves in 2023. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the U.S. and collected over 6,000 pounds of food last year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet