32nd Annual Stomp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Besides celebrating Mother's Day and the fishing opener people can use this weekend to help the fight against hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding its 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.

All you have to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox this Saturday and your mail carrier will take care of the rest. All food donated in the St. Cloud area stays in the community and helps the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities food shelves.

The U.S. Postal Service says one in six Americans is facing hunger and according to Hunger Solutions Minnesota, more than 7.5 million Minnesotans used food shelves in 2023. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the U.S. and collected over 6,000 pounds of food last year.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

