Catholic Charities Hosting First-Ever Spice Drive in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new kind of food drive is happening in central Minnesota next week.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union are partnering for the first-ever Spice Drive.

The goal is to meet the demand for more flavorful food for people who visit the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf during the holiday season. Organizers say they may be easy to overlook, but herbs and spices are just as important as the food items people regularly donate.

Starting Monday, new, unopened containers of dried herbs and spices can be dropped off during normal hours at the three credit union branches in Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and St. Cloud.

The branches are open from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The spice drive runs through Saturday, November 18th.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker