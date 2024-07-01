Emergency Repairs Underway at St. Cloud Wastewater Forcemain

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud area residents are being asked to temporarily limit their water usage during a sewer system repair.

The City of St. Cloud says a team has been sent to the Metro Forcemain Sewer System to make a critical repair.

Out of an abundance of caution, people in Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Waite Park are being asked to limit their water use which will reduce the pressure put on the wastewater system.

Some ways you can help include limiting showers, baths, dishwashing, laundry, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

