Emergency Repairs Underway at St. Cloud Wastewater Forcemain

Emergency Repairs Underway at St. Cloud Wastewater Forcemain

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud area residents are being asked to temporarily limit their water usage during a sewer system repair.

The City of St. Cloud says a team has been sent to the Metro Forcemain Sewer System to make a critical repair.

Out of an abundance of caution, people in Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Waite Park are being asked to limit their water use which will reduce the pressure put on the wastewater system.

Some ways you can help include limiting showers, baths, dishwashing, laundry, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

LOOK: 10 Wacky Packages Cards From the '70s That You Won't Believe Existed

Wacky Packages were beloved by '70s kids, but revisiting some of the more surprising cards might just leave you amazed that they ever existed.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: emergency repairs, public utilities, St. Cloud, wastewater
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON