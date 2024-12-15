Tickets On Sale For Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Fundraiser
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tickets are now on sale for a popular St. Cloud fundraising event. Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis for the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud's Mardi Gras fundraiser.
The event benefits people in need of shelter, food, and clothing in the St. Cloud area. It will feature a gourmet dinner catered by Custom Catering by Shortstop, music by the Fabulous Armadillos and the Vista Jazz Band, a silent auction, and more.
The Mardi Gras will be held at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday, January 25th next year and the cost to attend is $110 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 320-650-1647 or on the Catholic Charities website, ccstcloud.org.
