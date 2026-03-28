ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The numbers are in for an annual food drive in St. Cloud. Catholic Charities' 16th Annual Pack the Porches received 6,615 pounds of food and over $24,000 in cash during the six-hour event on Friday. Plus, Coborn's matched all food donations up to $15,000.

Emergency Services Program Manager Erin Vollen says the event is such an important part of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, and they are grateful for everyone who showed up to support their neighbors.

All of the donated food and funds raised will go toward supporting Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf, and some businesses are continuing the food drive throughout the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which ends on April 6th.

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