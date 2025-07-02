ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local food shelf is participating in a summer challenge to help stock its shelves. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is taking part in the 16th annual Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge.

The summer challenge is an initiative that offers matching grant money to Minnesota food shelves throughout the month of July. Every dollar donated to the food shelf in July will help Catholic Charities qualify for a matching grant up to $4,000.

How Much Food Did Catholic Charities Distribute Last Year?

Catholic Charities Food Shelf serves people from throughout the region and distributed over 2.7 million pounds of food in 2024. Donations can be made online, and people should indicate "Food Shelf Summer Challenge" as the designation.

