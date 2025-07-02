Local Food Shelf To Get A Boost During Summer Challenge

Local Food Shelf To Get A Boost During Summer Challenge

Fresh fruit and more wait for the doors to open at Catholic Charities Food Shelf. Photo - Jeff McMahon

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local food shelf is participating in a summer challenge to help stock its shelves. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is taking part in the 16th annual Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The summer challenge is an initiative that offers matching grant money to Minnesota food shelves throughout the month of July. Every dollar donated to the food shelf in July will help Catholic Charities qualify for a matching grant up to $4,000.

How Much Food Did Catholic Charities Distribute Last Year?

Catholic Charities Food Shelf serves people from throughout the region and distributed over 2.7 million pounds of food in 2024. Donations can be made online, and people should indicate "Food Shelf Summer Challenge" as the designation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s

From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested

See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State

Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: catholic charities, Catholic Charities Food Shelf, Catholic Charities of St. Cloud
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON