Another Successful Year for Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a successful food drive for the 15th annual Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drive Friday.

Catholic Charities says the six-hour event raised 6,437 pounds of food and $21,291 in monetary donations. The effort was bolstered by Coborn's matching up to $15,000 of the amount raised.

There were three locations where members of the community could drop off donations. And, Catholic Charities says a number of businesses and other organizations hosted Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drives ahead of Friday.

Curbside dropoffs were located at St. Cloud Hyundai, Pioneer Place on Fifth and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell. A number of donations were also made online at ccstcloud.org.

Food and funds from the event support Catholic Charities Food Shelf, serving the greater St. Cloud area.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

LOOK: A history of Black representation in movies