The latest virus concern throughout the world is a recent outbreak of hantavirus. CentraCare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Thomas Math joined me on WJON to discuss the details of what hantavirus is.

What is It?

Dr. Math describes hantavirus as a virus that comes in 2 forms. One is the American form which causes pulmonary symptoms which is a type of pneumonia. The European form causes a hemorrhagic fever and renal failure. Dr. Math says all hantaviruses are related to rodents in one way. He says the form found in South America on the cruise ship is called the Andes virus. This one causes pulmonary symptoms.

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Symptoms

Symptoms include: Early signs are flu-like, including fever, muscle aches (especially in thighs/back), headaches, and stomach issues, which can rapidly worsen into severe cough, chest tightness, and breathing difficulties.

Spread

Dr. Math says the virus is usually found in rodent urine and is typically transmitted between rodents. Only one of the many hantaviruses can spread person to person, which is the one found on a cruise ship recently in South America. Dr. Math says hantavirus is very rare and there has been no evidence of an outbreak of this virus.

Person to Person Spread

The way hantavirus spreads person to person is through pulmonary secretions like coughing in close proximately to another person. Dr. Math says hantavirus requires very close contact and isn't nearly as contagious as COVID-19. He says hantavirus can still be fatal. Dr. Math says the American form is more lethal than the European form. He says the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover from it.

Prediction

Dr. Math predicts this recent concern about hantavirus will go away relatively quickly. He says this is in no way is a comparison to the 2020 COVID-19 virus pandemic.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Thomas Math, click below.