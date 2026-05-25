ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several hundred people turned out to pay tribute to those who served on Monday morning. St. Cloud’s VA Health Care System held its annual Memorial Day Service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program included the reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” laying of wreaths, and a rifle squad salute.

"In Flanders Fields" was written by John McCrae in 1915.

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The keynote speaker was Marine and Army Veteran, Reverend Raul Muniz from Sartell’s Waters Church. He says it is an honor to be the keynote speaker at any event, but Memorial Day goes beyond that:

"Those that aren't here right now to speak for themselves, maybe their families have a hard time speaking about it and about their relatives and their family members or even their friends so me having the opportunity to speak about that and share a little bit of my story and share a little bit about my experiences with fellow veterans both in the Marines and the Army and relatives I've had in other branches and remembering their sacrifice and their service is a great honor."

Muniz says the big picture in today’s hectic world is to remember the sacrifice of our veterans.

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Several area dignitaries were in attendance, paying their respects as well, including St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson, State Senator Aric Putnam, and State Representatives Bernie Perryman and Lisa Demuth.

An invocation and a benediction were given by Chaplain Michael Gruber.

Muniz says it is important to take time away from our busy lives and remember those who have served and restore hope for those who are still with us:

"There's been people who have gone before us, and they did not die in vain. The hope that we have is that their memories will live on forever through the stories and the laughter, the jokes, even the sad stories and the scary stories that we don't like to talk about, but that sometimes we need to talk about."

Muniz says we, as a nation, fight, grow, and suffer together, so having a day to remember the sacrifice of those who served is oh-so-important.

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