Memorial Day Events Around Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In Honor of Memorial Day, several organizations are honoring the men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Scroll down to see the full list of events scheduled across central Minnesota.
CentraCare Flag-Raising CeremoniesCentral Minnesota
The CentraCare Veterans Employee Resources Group are holding several flag-raising ceremonies to honor the bravery and sacrifices of those who died while serving in the U.S. military. All ceremonies will be at the flag point in front of each location.
CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- Thursday, May 25th, 8:00 a.m.
Monticello
- Thursday, May 25th, 1:00 p.m.
Sauk Centre
- Friday, May 26th, 1:30 p.m.
Fabulous ArmadillosSt. Michael
The Fabulous Armadillos will perform their Vietnam themed concert "What's Going On?" The concert will take place at the Summerfield Amphitheater in St. Michael on Thursday. The show features the iconic soundtrack of the 1960's coupled with videos, photos, and veteran narration about the Vietnam War. General Admission Tickets are $40 with a 50% discount to all service members and veterans. Show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, May 25th, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota State Veterans CemeteriesLittle Falls
The Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs will host special ceremonies at each of the three State Veterans Cemeteries in Duluth, Little Falls and Preston on Sunday. The event honors servicemembers in Minnesota who made the ultimate sacrifice and to show support for the families left behind.
- Sunday, May 28th, 2:00 p.m.
St. Cloud VA Memorial Day EventSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day Observance at the St. Cloud VA. The ceremony is free and the public is encouraged to attend. You're asked to bring you're own lawn chair as seating is limited. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will provide music. The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday in front of Building 96. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the lobby of Joe Faber Field.
- Monday, May 29th, 10:00 a.m.
Fleet Farm Taps Across AmericaWaite Park
For the third consecutive year, Fleet Farm will host Taps Across America to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. Buglers will sound Taps at 3:00 p.m. at all local Fleet Farm locations in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The Monticello and Waite Park locations will be participating. The public is invited to attend and of the stores.
- Monday, May 29th, 3:00 p.m.
Community Memorial Day MassSt. Cloud
A special Memorial Day service will be held at Assumption Cemetery at 2341 Roosevelt Road on Monday. The event is sponsored by the Knight of Columbus Council 961 & Holy Spirit Church. If inclement weather the service will move inside at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.