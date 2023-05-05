Sartell Student To Be Featured On Cover of National Kids Magazine

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell student will be featured on the cover of a national kids magazine later this month.

Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School, and one of 12 kids across the country named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.

This month's edition feature's a collaborative piece from all 12 kids about the importance of protecting animals and the environment.

Each student came up with a specific idea, conducted research, interviewed experts, and wrote their own stories for this issue.

Evans wrote on how taking photographs of animals can help raise animal awareness. She got to interview Brian Skerry, a world famous photographer for National Geographic, as part of her research.

This month's issue will be arriving in mailboxes this weekend to the magazine’s 100,000 subscribers.

The Week Junior is a weekly magazine for kids ages 8-14 and is packed with news, science, animals, nature, sports, entertainment and puzzles.

