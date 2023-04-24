Sartell School District Preparing For Summer School Programming

SARTELL (WJON News) -- We are a little over a month away from the end of the school year.

Sartell-St. Stephen superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says while students and staff are looking forward to the end of the year, they are gearing up for summer school programming.

Summer school is for our students who need an extra boost. We make that available for students in both special education and general education, just to make sure we don't have any student fall through the cracks. We've been fortunate to have enough staff for that so we are in a good spot.

Ridlehoover says staff typically identify who the students are that could use some extra help.

He says summer school is not mandatory but several families do take advantage of the program.

Ridlehoover says as for graduation, they are wrapping up some final details with plans to hold the ceremony in the high school gym as in years past. Sartell graduation is scheduled for June 3rd.

The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year winner is expected to be announced next month.

Joe Schulte is a technology education teacher at the high school and one of 11 finalists chosen for the award.

Ridlehoover says it's incredibly exciting to have one of their teachers as a finalist.

He's highly invested, like a lot of teachers, within the community. I can tell you to become a finalists for Teacher of the Year is no easy task. The fact he's in the running is a huge accomplishment.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year winner will be announced at a banquet on May 7th.

In total, 132 teachers were nominated for this year's award. Schulte is the only teacher to represent central Minnesota.

