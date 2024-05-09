Twin Cities Man Hurt in Stearns County Farm Accident

Twin Cities Man Hurt in Stearns County Farm Accident

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

COLLEGEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Maple Grove man was hurt in what the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is calling a farm accident.

Deputies were called to a crash with injuries just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a farm field off Manana Road about three miles north of Richmond.

Authorities arrived on the scene and learned 22-year-old Paul Kochenderfer got a pickup stuck in the mud and upon getting himself unstuck, continued accelerating and struck a large hay bale.

Kochenderfer was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

 

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON