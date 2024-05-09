Twin Cities Man Hurt in Stearns County Farm Accident

COLLEGEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Maple Grove man was hurt in what the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is calling a farm accident.

Deputies were called to a crash with injuries just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a farm field off Manana Road about three miles north of Richmond.

Authorities arrived on the scene and learned 22-year-old Paul Kochenderfer got a pickup stuck in the mud and upon getting himself unstuck, continued accelerating and struck a large hay bale.

Kochenderfer was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

