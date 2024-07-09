Two Teenagers Hurt In Rockville Crash On Monday

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Rockville (WJON News) -- Two teenagers suffered minor injuries when they crashed their pickup in Rockville on Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 10:45 in the morning of a rollover on County Road 2.

Deputies and Mayo Ambulance responded to the call and found a pickup truck in the south ditch. EMTs treated 16-year-old Carson Schmidt of St. Joseph and 14-year-old Emersyn Schmidt of St. Joseph for minor injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies determined the truck was going east on County Road 2 and approaching a curve when it went straight off the road, hitting a driveway and rolling to a stop in a cornfield.

