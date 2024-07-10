Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Restaurant Fire

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire at a Paynesville restaurant forced the evacuation of customers Tuesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at approximately 9:45 a.m. about a fire at the Hilltop Restaurant at 28518 Highway 55.

The fire was reported to have started on the roof.

The sheriff's office says a new rubber roof was being installed and a torch was being used to join two areas. Workers used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire until fire crews arrived.

Several agencies responded to assist at the scene. It's unclear how much damage the fire caused.

