Man’s Body Found After Jumping From Veterans Bridge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who jumped off Veterans Bridge on Friday. Authorities say the Sheriff's Office along with the St. Cloud Police and Fire Departments responded to the area around the Veterans Bridge at Noon about a report of a man jumping into the Mississippi River.
A police officer on the scene confirmed someone was floating in the water before losing sight of them. The Stearns County Sonar Team was called in to search the river and at about 3:22 p.m. found a man's body. The Stearns/Benton Dive Team was able to locate the individual in about 14 feet of water.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 56-year-old Douglas Ingram of Faribault. The Sheriff's Office says surveillance cameras in the area show Ingram walk up the bridge and fall into the river a short time later. The case is still under investigation.
