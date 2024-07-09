No One Hurt In Delivery Truck Crash

ELROSA (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a delivery truck rolled onto its side Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call at around 1:30 p.m. of a truck on its side about 3 miles west of Elrosa. Deputies discovered a Transit van lying on its side in the south ditch.

The Sheriff's Office says their investigation determined the van had been going east on 310th Street when the driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the road too far and it tipped onto its side. The driver of the van, 28-year-old John Kuepers of Rice was not hurt in the crash.

