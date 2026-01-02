OAK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Albany boy was hurt when he crashed his snowmobile on New Year's Day.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a report of a snowmobile crash just after 3:15 p.m. The incident happened in the 36000 block of County Road 12 in Oak Township near New Munich.

The sheriff's office says 13-year-old Brayden Hinnenkamp was traveling south and was following another snowmobile when his left ski hit a rock. The incident caused Hinnenkamp to lose control of the machine and hit his left leg on a right-of-way sign, injuring himself.

Melrose Ambulance brought Hinnenkamp to the hospital with a leg injury.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Remember Staying Home Sick in the ’80s? These Memories Hit Hard Remember the orange popsicles, Bob Barker on The Price Is Right, and Campbell's Chicken & Stars soup? Here’s what it was like to be home sick from school in the 1980s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz