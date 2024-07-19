Motorcycle Crash Sends Annandale Man to the Hospital

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Annandale man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle Thursday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene in the 15000 block of Caldron Road at around 6:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says the crash location is about two miles north of Kimball.

Authorities say 75-year-old James Neises was with a group of motorcycles when he lost control on a curve and went off the road.

Neises was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

