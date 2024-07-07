Three People Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Richmond

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-car crash near Richmond on Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 8:22 p.m. they received a call about a crash at 18052 Red Cedar Road.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Deputies along with officers from the Cold Spring Police Department responded to the call and discovered a pickup truck in the north ditch. Deputies found three people in the truck complaining of injuries. 18-year-old Gabriel Borgen of St. Augusta and 18-year-old Cecelia Woods of Richmond were treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance EMTs.

19-year-old Merideth Theis of Cold Spring was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities determined the truck had been going east on Red Cedar Road approaching a curve when it crossed the center line, went off the road, hit a tree, and came to a stop in a wooded area. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT