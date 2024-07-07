Three People Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Richmond

Three People Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Richmond

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-car crash near Richmond on Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 8:22 p.m. they received a call about a crash at 18052 Red Cedar Road.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Deputies along with officers from the Cold Spring Police Department responded to the call and discovered a pickup truck in the north ditch. Deputies found three people in the truck complaining of injuries. 18-year-old Gabriel Borgen of St. Augusta and 18-year-old Cecelia Woods of Richmond were treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance EMTs.

19-year-old Merideth Theis of Cold Spring was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities determined the truck had been going east on Red Cedar Road approaching a curve when it crossed the center line, went off the road, hit a tree, and came to a stop in a wooded area. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

 

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT

 

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee

Filed Under: Richmond Crash, stearns county sheriff's office, wakefield township
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON