One Teen Dead, Another Critically Hurt in Stearns County Crash

AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sartell teenager is dead and a St. Cloud teen is battling life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near St. Anna.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got multiple 911 calls at around 2:15 p.m. Monday about a crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 9 and Two Rivers Road. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles with extensive damage in the ditch of County Road 9.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Ellie Wittstruck of Sartell was driving east on Two Rivers Road with her passenger, 18-year-old Gracie Grams of St. Cloud. Meanwhile, a minivan driven by 62-year-old Douglas Blonigen of Avon was southbound on County Road 9.

Blonigen told authorities that as he entered the intersection, he saw Wittstruck coming from the west and was unable to brake. Blonigen's van struck the driver's side of the car at approximately 55-miles-per-hour.

Wittstruck died at the scene and Grams was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Blonigen suffered only minor injuries.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ