Two Hurt in Stearns County Crash Near St. Rosa
ST. ROSA (WJON News) -- Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash north of St. Rosa last week.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 17 and 35 just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities say 76-year-old Mary Mehr of Melrose was northbound on County Road 17 waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning left onto County Road 35. The sheriff's office says a pickup driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Berscheit of Grey Eagle rear-ended Mehr's SUV.
Both Mehr and Berscheit were taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
