High School Sports Results Wednesday May 8
Baseball:
Cathedral 5, Minnehaha Academy 0
(Cade Simones threw a complete game, three hit shutout for the win. Matt Primus had two hits and drove in a run.)
Cathedral 7, Mora 1 (8 innings)
(The Crusaders scored five runs in the top of the 8th to break open the game. Jacob Oliver and Matt Primus each drove in two runs. Charlie Dolan earned the win, pitching 3-2/3 strong innings of relief, striking out six batters. The Crusaders are at Albany tomorrow.
Becker 10, Chisago Lakes 9
Softball:
Cathedral 13, Mora 4
(Liz Bell led the Cathedral offense going 2-2 with 2 runs scored and 2 runs driven in. The Crusaders took advantage of 16 walks. Keira Alexander threw the complete game, giving up one earned run and 4 hits. Cathedral plays Pierz in Waite Park 5:00 pm today)
Albany 8, Foley 3
(Kiera Horning threw all 7 innings and earns the win with 4 strikeouts and no walks. Lauren Nett went 2-4, Alyssa Sand 2-4, Claire Lecy 3-4 with a triple for Albany).
Boys Tennis:
Aitkin 6, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 1
Singles:
No. 1 - Zander Peterson, Aitkin def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Josh Stanley, Aitkin def. Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Andrew Hudrlik, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-7 (4), 10-4 ;
No. 4 - Wyatt Winter, Aitkin def. Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Wyatt Crowther, Aitkin - Isaac Asmus, Aitkin def. Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Noland Nordberg, Aitkin - Micah Morris, Aitkin def. Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Reese Wendlandt, Aitkin - Luke Burchett, Aitkin def. Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Max DeMars, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
Thursday's Schedule:
Baseball:
Alexandria at Rocori
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud Crush at Willmar
Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
ACGC at Kimball
Paynesville at Maple Lake
BBE at Royalton
Milaca at Pierz
Litchfield at Annandale
Mora at Albany
Softball:
ROCORI at Alexandria
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Pierz at Cathedral
Albany at Pequot Lakes
Litchfield at Annandale
Royalton at BBE
Holdingford at Eden Valley-Watkins
Maple Lake at Paynesville