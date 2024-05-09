High School Sports Results Wednesday May 8

Baseball:

Cathedral 5, Minnehaha Academy 0

(Cade Simones threw a complete game, three hit shutout for the win. Matt Primus had two hits and drove in a run.)

Cathedral 7, Mora 1 (8 innings)

(The Crusaders scored five runs in the top of the 8th to break open the game. Jacob Oliver and Matt Primus each drove in two runs. Charlie Dolan earned the win, pitching 3-2/3 strong innings of relief, striking out six batters. The Crusaders are at Albany tomorrow.

Becker 10, Chisago Lakes 9

Softball:

Cathedral 13, Mora 4

(Liz Bell led the Cathedral offense going 2-2 with 2 runs scored and 2 runs driven in. The Crusaders took advantage of 16 walks. Keira Alexander threw the complete game, giving up one earned run and 4 hits. Cathedral plays Pierz in Waite Park 5:00 pm today)

Albany 8, Foley 3

(Kiera Horning threw all 7 innings and earns the win with 4 strikeouts and no walks. Lauren Nett went 2-4, Alyssa Sand 2-4, Claire Lecy 3-4 with a triple for Albany).

Boys Tennis:

Aitkin 6, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Zander Peterson, Aitkin def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Josh Stanley, Aitkin def. Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Andrew Hudrlik, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-7 (4), 10-4 ;

No. 4 - Wyatt Winter, Aitkin def. Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Wyatt Crowther, Aitkin - Isaac Asmus, Aitkin def. Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Noland Nordberg, Aitkin - Micah Morris, Aitkin def. Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Reese Wendlandt, Aitkin - Luke Burchett, Aitkin def. Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Max DeMars, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

Thursday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Alexandria at Rocori

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

St. Cloud Crush at Willmar

Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford

ACGC at Kimball

Paynesville at Maple Lake

BBE at Royalton

Milaca at Pierz

Litchfield at Annandale

Mora at Albany

Softball:

ROCORI at Alexandria

St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Pierz at Cathedral

Albany at Pequot Lakes

Litchfield at Annandale

Royalton at BBE

Holdingford at Eden Valley-Watkins

Maple Lake at Paynesville