High School Sports Results Tuesday May 7

Softball:

ROCORI 5, Fergus Falls 0

(Jessica Boos threw 7 innings with 2 hits, 3 walks and no runs allowed with 10 strikeouts. Sophia Hess went 2-3 with 2 RBI, Maggie Primus went 2-3 with 3 RBI for ROCORI).

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 1

(Cathedral was down 1-0 in the top of the 6th inning, Tayla Vought hit a two run home run to give the Crusaders the lead. Cathedral scored three more in the top of the 7th on doubles by Ellie Meyers, Finley Polipnick, Ella Voit, and Tayla Vought, who had three hits and three runs batted in on the day. Ella Voit struck out 12 batters in the complete game win.)

Becker 5, Annandale 4

Holdingford 8, Maple Lake 4

Melrose 4, Sauk Centre 3

Baseball:

St. Cloud Crush 9, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(Kadyn Mork threw 5 shutout innings with 6 strikeouts for St. Cloud. Ben Schmitt drove in 3 runs and Drew Leiser went 2-2 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Crush. Wesley Johnson went 2-3 for Sartell)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Fergus Falls 3

Foley 10, Milaca 0

Albany 8, Little Falls 1

Paynesville 6, New London-Spicer 0

Holdingford 4, Maple Lake 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, ACGC 2

Dassel-Cokato 6, Annandale 0

Melrose 6, Sauk Centre 2

Get our free mobile app

Boys Tennis:

Cathedral-St. John's Prep 7, Osakis 0

(Eli Burnham was part of the #1 doubles team that earned a 7-5, 6-2 win.)

Singles:

No. 1 - Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Tyler Stier, Osakis, 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6 ;

No. 2 - Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Preston Steinert, Osakis, 7-5 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Dylan Hetland, Osakis, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Skylar Larson, Osakis, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Kellen George, Osakis - Cohen Benson, Osakis, 7-5 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. Trent Redetzke , Osakis - Cody Schablin, Osakis, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Max DeMars, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep def. default default, Osakis - default default, Osakis, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;

Boys Lacrosse:

Moorhead 9, St. Cloud Crush 3

(The Crush hosts Rocori at Apollo tomorrow night.)

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls Track and Field team finished 4th and the Boys finished 8th in the 13-team True Team Section meet in Cold Spring. Cathedral girls now wait to learn if they earned an at-large State Meet bid in a wild card paper meet. First place finishers were the girls 4x800 team (Katie Reuter, Lily Jamison, Cecilia Jamison, and Emma Jamison), Clara Schad - 1600m, and Owen Anderson - 400m. The team next competes in the Granite Ridge Conference Championships in Mora next Tuesday.

Wednesday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Cathedral at Mora