High School Sports Results Monday May 13

Softball:

St. Cloud Crush 5, Elk River 3

(Elise Hausman had a home run and 3 RBI, Brenna Gruber went 2-4 with a run scored, Lola Jacobs went 2-3 and Sadie McLean went 1-3 with 2 RBI for St. Cloud. Jacobs threw 7 innings with 6 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 19 strikeouts for the Crush)

Anoka 8, ROCORI 6

(Jessica Boos went 2-4 with 2 RBI and a stolen base, Sophia Hess went 2-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI, and Maggie Primus went 2-4 with 1 RBI. Boos allowed 2 earned runs over 3 innings and Hailey Hennen allowed 5 earned runs over 3 innings for ROCORI).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Buffalo 1

(Ava Knutson pitched a complete game with 15 Ks and 4 BBs for Sauk Rapids. Riley Turck went 3-3 with 2 singles, 1 double, and 1 run scored and Alexa Welsh went 2-3 with 2 singles for the Storm).

Cambridge-Isanti 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 2, BBE 1

LPGE 12, Royalton 2

Annandale 13, Providence Academy 3

Baseball:

Cathedral 10, Little Falls 1

(Cathedral improves to 8-7 overall. The Crusaders had 11 hits including two each by Jacob Oliver, Tanner Staller, Matt Primus, and Henry Schloe. Jacob Oliver had five stolen bases on the afternoon. Cade Simones and Charlie Dolan combined on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts on the mound.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Foley 16, Royalton 1

Becker 4, Princeton 3

Sauk Centre 8, Brandon-Evansville 3

Norwood-Young America 13, Maple Lake 2

Pierz 6, Mora 3

Boys Golf:

Cathedral team finished 3rd at the pre-section meet at Blackberry Ridge. Vince Gebhardt paced the Crusaders with a 78.

Tuesday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

St. Cloud at Alexandria

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pierz at Cathedral

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

Moorhead at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral