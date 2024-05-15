High School Sports Results Tuesday May 14

Boys Lacrosse:

Big Lake-Princeton 10, St. Cloud Crush 9

(Connor Harnes scored 4 goals and added 2 assists for St. Cloud. He becomes the all time points leader for the Crush with 206 points surpassing the record held by 2023 graduate Joe Torborg. Braeden Danhke added 2 goals, Connor "Wavey" Wavrin had 1 goal and 2 assists, Elliot Wayne had 1 goal and Trevor Bye had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Crush. Next game for the Crush is Friday May 17th at 6pm @ St.Thomas Academy).

Baseball:

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Crush 0

(Drew Lieser threw 6 innings with 5 earned runs and 8 strikeouts for the Crush in the loss).

St. Cloud Crush 11, Alexandria 7

(Colten Palmer went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, Drew Lieser went 2-3 with 2 RBI and Joe Hess was 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI. Kadyn Mork allowed 7 earned runs over 6 innings with 4 strikeouts for the Crush).

Cathedral 5, Pierz 2

(John Brew had a big night with two hits and three runs batted in, and he went the distance on the mound, scattering six hits for the win. The Crusaders are 9-7 overall and have a big section match-up at Melrose tomorrow.)

Willmar 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Willmar scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning. Isaac Schroers threw 6 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 runs allowed for Sartell. Brett Schlangen went 2-3 for the Sabres).

Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Willmar 1 (6 innings)

(Brett Schlangen threw all 6 innings with with 5 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 11 strikeouts for the Sabres. Brady Thompson went 3-3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI and Eli Hanson went 1-1 with a run scored and 2 RBI for Sartell)

ROCORI 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 13, ROCORI 0

Foley 6, Mora 1

Holdingford 6, Royalton 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, BBE 7

St. Francis 14, Becker 6

Maple Lake 11, Kimball 1

New London-Spicer 10, Annandale 0

Little Falls 7, Milaca 2

Little Falls 13, Milaca 1

Montevideo 9, Melrose 1

Sauk Centre 5, BOLD 1

Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) loading...

Softball:

St. Cloud Crush 12, Bemidji 4

(Brenna Gruber went 2-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI, Lola Jacobs went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI and Leah Imdieke went 2-4 with 2 RBI for the Crush).

Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

ROCORI 14, Fergus Falls 1 (5 innings)

(Brooklyn Hofer went 3-4 with 2 RBI and Sophia Hess went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Jessia Boos allowed 1 run over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts for ROCORI).

Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Alexandria 9

Moorhead 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 9, Pequot Lakes 0

(Ella Voit threw a perfect game with thirteen strikeouts. Tayla Vought hit a 2-run homerun. Ella also had two hits and drove in three runs, and Liz Bell, Kyah Koenig, Ellie Meyers and Avery Polipnick each had two hits.)

Cathedral 5, Pequot Lakes 2

(Keira Alexander threw a complete game, striking out five, giving up two runs on five hits to earn the win. Liz Bell and Tayla Vought each had 2 hits.)

Albany 10, Milaca 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Albany 6

Paynesville 3, BBE 1

Royalton 6, Pillager 4

Annandale 11, New London-Spicer 3

Kimball 11, Maple Lake 1

Sauk Centre 10, Holdingford 3

St. Francis 11, Becker 0

Boys Tennis:

North Branch 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Singles

No. 1 - Wyatt Helberg, North Branch def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Drake Mellon, North Branch def. Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Ben Rossini, North Branch def. Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Ethan Moua, North Branch def. Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 4-6 , 12-10 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gabe Wurdemann, North Branch - Ethan Thelander, North Branch def. Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Isaiah Das, North Branch - Billy Tribbett, North Branch def. Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 7-6 (3), -;

No. 3 - Ean Tribbett, North Branch - Tommy Ryder, North Branch def. Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Teddy Hennen, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 7-6 , 6-2 , -;

Minnewaska 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Singles

No. 1 - Connor Quelle, Minnewaska def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Tenzin Dahl, Minnewaska def. Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Riley Thorfinnson, Minnewaska def. Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Aidric Vold, Minnewaska def. Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 5-7 , 7-2 ;

Doubles

No. 1 - Drew Bleick, Minnewaska - Carter LeClair, Minnewaska def. Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Marshall Kopp, Minnewaska - Landon Schiffler, Minnewaska def. Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Carson Beyer, Minnewaska - Xavier Johnson, Minnewaska def. Max DeMars, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Yoojun Park, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Elk River 7, Foley 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron Zoubek, Elk River def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Henry Boese, Elk River def. Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Carter Fellows, Elk River def. Weston Harris, Foley, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Isaac Sydow, Elk River def. Colton Stangler , Foley, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jack Gangl, Elk River - Myles Thompson, Elk River def. Jack Erkens, Foley - Landon Harris, Foley, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Alex Kaelke, Elk River - Brandon Hill, Elk River def. Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley, 1-6 , 6-0 , 6-1 ;

No. 3 - Zach Hughes, Elk River - Preston Marquette, Elk River def. Jackson Gothman, Foley - Cole Rueckert, Foley, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 15, St. Paul Academy 3

(Bridget Torborg had two goals and six ground balls for the Crush.)

Sophia Anderson (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) Sophia Anderson (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) loading...

Girls Golf:

Cathedral finished 4th. Ella Gebhardt paced the Crusaders with 100 and Katie Pfeiffer carded 102 for Cathedral. Sophia Anderson of Albany finished 2nd and Katelyn Hoff of Albany finished 5th individually shooting an 88.

Track and Field:

Both the Cathedral Boys and Girls Track and Field teams took 3rd place in the 8-team Granite Ridge Conference Championships in Mora. Earning individual All-Conference recognition includes: the girls 4x200 team of Aubrey Lesnau, Maddie Halstrom, Julia Vega, and Erika Salaski; the boys 4x200 team of Blake Newiger, Aiden Marin, Cole Hwang, and Owen Anderson; Clara Schad (1600m); Aubrey Lesnau, Owen Anderson and Andrew Uy (400m); Addie Mondloch and Connor Hanson (800m); Aubrey Lesnau, Erika Salaski, Julia Vega, and Blake Newiger (200m), Katelyn Waldoch (3200m); Boys 4x400 team of Owen Anderson, Michael Phan, Andrew Uy, Cole Hwang; Mary Watry and Blake Fleege (pole vault); Michael Phan and Blake Newiger (long jump); Earning Honorable Mention includes: Katelyn Waldoch (1600m); Tia Ward (3200m); Boys 4x100 team of Aiden Marin, Kayden Mullings, Michael Phan, and Blake Newiger; and the girls 4x400 team of Addie Mondloch, Emma Jamison, Lily Jamison, and CeCe Jamison. The Crusaders next compete in the Sub Section meet on Tuesday in Hinckley.