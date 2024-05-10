High School Sports Results Thursday May 9

Baseball:

Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 2 (8 innings)

(Eli Hanson went 2-3 with 1 RBI and Brenden Boesen went 2-4 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Wesley Johnson threw the first 7 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed for the Sabres)

Willmar 2, St. Cloud Crush 0

(Joe Hess threw 6 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed for the Crush. Kadyn Mork and Joe Hess each had 1 hits for the Crush)

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Brainerd 0

Albany 9, Mora 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Holdingford 4

Holdingford 2, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Paynesville 1, Maple Lake 0

BBE 7, Royalton 2

BBE 6, Royalton 2

Monticello 11, Becker 1

Softball:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

St. Cloud Crush 3, Sartell-ST. Stephen 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Willmar 4

Sauk Rapids-Rice 13, Willmar 0

ROCORI 15, Alexandria 2

(Hailey Hennen threw the first 4 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 3 strikeouts. Sophia Hess went 3-4 with 3 RBI and Madi Molitor went 2-2 with 2 runs scored for ROCORI.

ROCORI 7, Alexandria 0

(Jessica Boos threw 7 shutout innings with no hits and 2 walks allowed. She had 10 strikeouts. Mady Hesse went 2-2 with 2 run scored, Sophia Hess went 2-4 with 1 RBI and Mya Iten went 1-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI for ROCORI)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

(Cathedral scores a run in the bottom of the 7th inning. Ella Voit threw the complete game, giving up 3 hits, 0 earned runs and struck out 14 batters. With the first strikeout of the game Ella hit a milestone of 500 K’s in her HS career. Liz Bell led the Crusaders getting 2 hits and driving in all 3 runs. The Crusaders finish a 5 game week with a game Friday at Albany at 5:00 pm.)

Albany 10, Pequot Lakes 0

Pequot Lakes 5, Albany 2

Foley 17, Mora 11

Monticello 10, Becker 3

BBE 7, Royalton 6

BBE 12, Royalton 2

Paynesville 8, Maple Lake 2

Boys Golf:

Cathedral Boys Golf came in 4th among 21 teams at the Country Club with a team score of 318. Nathan Schuver finished tied for 3rd overall with a 73 and Vince Gebhardt was 10th with a 77.

Girls Golf:

Cathedral Girls Golf finished tied for 8th out of 16 teams in the St. Cloud Country Club Invite with a team score of 390. Cammy Sand paced the Crusaders with a 96, and Averie Andvik, Ella Gebhardt, and Katie Pfeiffer each shot 98.

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 14, ROCORI 5

(Jayden Layne and Julia Anderson each had ground balls for the Crush.)

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 6, ROCORI 5

(St. Cloud's Griffen Ward had two ground balls.)