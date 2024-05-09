Man Charged With Statutory Rape of St. Cloud Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly having sex with a runaway girl who is under 16-years-old.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 26-year-old Andre Sudor Jr. met a pair of runaway girls on Saturday and proceeded to have sex with one of the girls multiple times in the bathrooms of south St. Cloud businesses.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South on Sunday morning to talk with the second girl who allegedly told police that Sudor and the other girl were having sex. She said she knew this because she was in the bathroom with Sudor and the other girl at the time.

Later that day, police found Sudor wearing the same clothes that he was wearing while being spotted with the girls in a downtown surveillance video.

According to the criminal complaint, Sudor consented to a search of his cell phone. Police say the phone contained nude photos of the victim and photos of Sudor sexually touching the girl as he took a photo in the mirror.

The charges also allege Sudor admitted to having nude photos of the girl on his phone and claimed he didn't know she was a juvenile. Sudor also denied having sexual contact with the girl.

Police officers were able to locate the victim on Monday.

Sudor is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 15-years-old, 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, using minors in a sexual performance, and possessing pornographic work on an electronic device.

