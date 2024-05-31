St. Cloud Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 20-year-old St. Cloud man is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl, filming the encounters and sharing them over social media.

Abdi Mohamed Ali is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old, using a minor in a sexual performance or pornographic work, disseminating pornographic work, and soliciting a child through electronics.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the child's mother called police in early April to report the assaults. The girl underwent forensic interviews and described the encounters with Ali.

Police had the child send Ali a message on Thursday to pick her up. When Ali arrived at the location Ali was arrested.

The complaint alleges Ali admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl, filming the encounters, and sharing the videos of her over his social media.

His next court appearance has not been set.

